Muntari’s name will be written among greatest players to wear Hearts' jersey – Appiah

Muntari, 37, was unveiled as the Hearts’ new signing on Tuesday, having put pen to paper on a one-year deal.

The former Inter Milan midfielder’s signing has sparked massive fanfare among the club’s fans as he prepares to make his debut.

In a Twitter post, Appiah said Muntari will go down in history as one of the greatest players to ever don the Hearts jersey.

“If there is one thing that makes me happy about your latest movement.... Is the fact that your name will be written amongst the great players who wore the world most adored and envious Jersey.... Welcome to the greatest club my bro.... Phoooooobia,” he tweeted.

Appiah came through the ranks at Hearts and won the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup in the mid-1990s before moving abroad.