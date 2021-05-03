RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Stephen Appiah’s son makes his Ghana Premier League debut for Olympics

Evans Annang

Rodney Appiah, son of the legendary Stephen Appiah has made his Ghana Premier League bow.

Appiah came on as a second half substitute for Accra Great Olympics in their Premier League game against Liberty Professionals in Accra.

Rodney took to social media to express his delight.

He tweeted: “Today is a milestone in my football career as I played my first game for my club Accra Great Olympics. Looking forward to an exciting time ahead”.

Rodney was signed by Great Olympics from the second-division outfit KingStep FC in the second transfer window after impressing on trails.

Olympics won the game to move up third on the league log with goals from Maxwell Abbey Quaye and Joshua Rhule.

