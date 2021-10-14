Sterling 'open' to leaving Man City

The 26-year-old England international has been with the Premier League champions since 2015 when he moved from Liverpool.

However, he has made just two Premier League starts this season under coach Pep Guardiola.

Speaking at the FT Business of Sport US Summit, Sterling said: "If there was the opportunity to go somewhere else (for more game time), I would be open to it at this moment in time.

"As I said, football is the most important thing to me - challenges that I have set myself from a young age and dreams as well, to play abroad.

"As an English player all I know is the Premier League and I have always had something down (in me) that maybe one day I would love to play abroad to see how I would come up against that challenge."

Sterling may get a rare start on Saturday against Burnley after City winger Ferran Torres suffered a fractured foot while playing for Spain at the Nations League.

Despite his few starts, Sterling, whose deal with City runs until 2023, says he won't be running to Guardiola's office to demand more playing time.

"I'm not a person that's going to complain. I've not tried to make it a bigger deal than it actually is," Sterling said.

"I get on with my work, do what I need to do. And I'm just raring to go - playing football matches regularly, score goals regularly."