Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Sterling pulls out of England squad for internationals


Football Sterling pulls out of England squad for internationals

Raheem Sterling has pulled out of the England squad for their matches against Spain and Switzerland with a back problem, the Football Association announced on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sterling was a key member of the England side which reached the World Cup semi-finals play

Sterling was a key member of the England side which reached the World Cup semi-finals

(AFP/File)

Raheem Sterling has pulled out of the England squad for their matches against Spain and Switzerland with a back problem, the Football Association announced on Monday.

The Manchester City forward, who played in six of England's seven matches as they reached the World Cup semi-finals in Russia, has scored twice in the Premier League so far this season.

Manager Gareth Southgate, who celebrated his 48th birthday on Monday, is not expected to call up a replacement for Sterling.

The 23-year-old's withdrawal leaves England with just three forwards -- captain Harry Kane, Arsenal's Danny Welbeck and Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford -- for the Nations League match with Spain on Saturday at Wembley and a friendly against Switzerland at the King Power Stadium three days later.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

This is why Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to score at Juventus This is why Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to score at Juventus
La Liga: Karim Benzema breaks Ronaldo’s record La Liga Karim Benzema breaks Ronaldo’s record
The Best: Zidane, Dalic and Deschamps nominated for coach of the year The Best Zidane, Dalic and Deschamps nominated for coach of the year
Football: Messi surprised by Ronaldo leaving Madrid Football Messi surprised by Ronaldo leaving Madrid
Super Clash: 7 Hearts fans arrested for ripping off 275 stadium seats in Kotoko defeat Super Clash 7 Hearts fans arrested for ripping off 275 stadium seats in Kotoko defeat
Football: 'General' Henderson signs new contract with Liverpool Football 'General' Henderson signs new contract with Liverpool

Recommended Videos

Sports News: False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil Sports News False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil
Yaya Toure: Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos Yaya Toure Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos
Anas Expose: Kwesi Nyantakyi will not be prosecuted Anas Expose Kwesi Nyantakyi will not be prosecuted



Top Articles

1 Football I'd do it again, says Mbappe after red cardbullet
2 CAF Confederation Cup We pleaded with Raja Casablanca to reduce the...bullet
3 Video Watch Andre Ayew's debut goal for Fenerbahcebullet
4 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke...bullet
6 CAF Confederation Cup Aduana Stars reaped what they sowedbullet
7 Who is Who Cristiano Ronaldo Or Lionel Messi? Ronaldinho...bullet
8 Video Sadio Mane cleans toilets at local mosque in humble...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew makes Crystal Palace...bullet
10 Today In History Founder of Liberty Professionals Sly...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
3 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
4 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
5 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
6 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
7 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
8 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
9 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
10 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t...bullet

Football

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has given his backing to Jose Mourinho
Football Man Utd headed in right direction under Mourinho, insists Schmeichel
Six of the best? Cristiano Ronaldo is on course to move ahead of five-time world player of the year Lionel Messi after being nominated to win the award for a sixth time on Monday
Football Messi snubbed as Ronaldo, Salah and Modric nominated for FIFA best player award
Lionel Messi misses out on FIFA Player of the Year shortlist for the first time in 12 years
The Best Lionel Messi misses out on FIFA Player of the Year shortlist for the first time in 12 years
Weydandt scored twice on his Hanover debut against Karlsruher in the German Cup
Football Hanover's Weydandt continues fairytale rise with first pro contract