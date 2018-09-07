Pulse.com.gh logo
Stewart wants new US football coach hired by year's end


US national team general manager Earnie Stewart said Thursday he wants a new coach hired by the end of the year but has not yet started interviewing candidates.

The US revamped the national team program after failing to qualify for the World Cup in Russia play

(GETTY/AFP/File)

The Americans revamped the national team program after failing to qualify for this year's World Cup in Russia, creating Stewart's job and giving the coaching position to Dave Sarachan on an interim basis this year.

Jurgen Klinsmann was fired in 2016 after two US defeats to open the final round of qualifying for the World Cup, with Bruce Arena returning to the post only to have the Americans lose 2-1 at Trinidad and Tobago and fail to reach Russia. Arena stepped down three days later.

Just who will step in full time as the road to World Cup 2022 in Qatar begins is uncertain, Stewart told reporters ahead of Friday's USA-Brazil match in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Stewart said he had informal talks with six or seven coaches who have expressed interest directly or through agents.

"I haven't interviewed people," Stewart said. "Have I spoken to people? I've spoken to people."

Stewart wants to establish an attacking US style.

"We believe in the United States we're a country that is aggressive in the right sense of the word. We're a little bit in your face," Stewart said.

"You can imagine that if you say that there's also a way that can be implemented in a system and a formation by a coach and then you can actually look if the coaches have that style."

Stewart has compiled a profile of what qualities the new coach must have and the values of the American player in talks with about 15 to 20 people, including former US national team coaches.

"I've reached out to various people who have meant something in US Soccer of how they look at it, what they see, what they think of our players, what do they think of the characteristics and values of our players," Stewart said. "I've combined those with my thoughts, my views and where we want to go."

With Stewart's analysis of player qualities nearly done, he says the next step is to select candidates and start the interview process, but he says there will not be many interviews.

He was not certain if Sarachan will be chosen for an interview.

"Is he part of the whole process? Yes," Stewart said. "But when we get into the interview phase if he is one of those, then, yeah it becomes very serious."

