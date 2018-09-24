Pulse.com.gh logo
Stoke City’s Berahino fathers 3 different kids in six weeks


Saido Berharino has fathered three babies with three different women in the space of six weeks.

play

Stoke City striker Saido Berharino has fathered three babies with three different women in the space of six weeks.

The England international is currently involved in a legal tussle with two of the women over the reported birth of his children.

Berahino is named on birth certificates as the father of two of the babies — born on May 30 and July 17.

The Sun reports that Berahino’s ex fiancée Stephania Christoforou, 27, gave birth to son Costa on May 30 at Birmingham Women’s Hospital.

Saido Berahino play

Saido Berahino

 

Another childhood friend of the Stoke City star – an unnamed African-born nurse aged 28 – also gave birth to a girl on July 15 at Manor ­Hospital, Walsall.

Another lady identified as Chelsea, gave birth to Aniya Marie on July 17 at Manor Hospital, completing a hat-trick of kids for the striker in the space of six weeks.

Berahino has scored just one goal this season for the Potters, who were demoted to the Championship last season.

However, it appears that the England striker is more prolific in the bedroom than on the pitch, as shown.

