Stoke City striker Berahino fathers 3 children in 6 weeks


Good In Bed!!! Stoke City striker Saido Berahino fathers three children in six weeks

The Burundian striker has allegedly fathered three children with three different women in six weeks

Burundian striker Saido Berahino is sluggish in front of goal, having scored twice in 913 days, but he seems to have a good form in the bedroom having allegedly fathered three children in six weeks, according to the Mirror.

Berahino's former fiancée Stephania Christoforou, 27, welcomed a baby boy, named Costa, on May 30.

And his ex-girlfriend Chelsea Lovelace gave birth to a girl, Aniya Marie, on July 17.

Both babies have 25-year-old Berahino listed as the father on their birth certificates, according to The Mirror.

But it has now emerged that another woman has claimed he is also the father of her baby, who was born on July 15.

The Sun, however, claims that the former West Brom striker's lawyers are in talks with a third woman, who claims he's the father of a baby born just before Aniya Marie on July 15.

If that turns out to be true that he is the father, all three babies were born in a six-week period - and as he's only scored two goals since 2016 he's had more kids than strikes.

Berahino finally found the net for Stoke in a 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Huddersfield in August, before scoring in Sunday’s 3-2 defeat against Blackburn, where he also missed a penalty.

The mother of the second child cannot be named for legal reasons as she seeks a court order to include Berahino on the birth certificate.

