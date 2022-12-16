Photos: Stonebwoy hangs out with Andre Ayew in Qatar

Stonebwoy is currently in Middle Eastern country to perform at the FIFA Fan Festival in Doha as part of the ongoing 2022 World Cup.
Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has been hanging out with Ghana captain Andre Ayew as he prepares to perform in Qatar.
The “Gidigba” hitmaker is the only Ghanaian musician billed to take the stage at the music festival on Wednesday, December 16.
He will join the likes of Kizz Daniel, Patoranking, Sean Paul, Julian Marley and others to perform at the FIFA Fan Festival.
Ayew, though, returned to Qatar this week after Ghana’s exit from the group stages of the ongoing World Cup.
The Black Stars captain scored in the opening game against Portugal but missed a crucial penalty as Uruguay defeated Ghana 2-0 in the last group game.
The 32-year-old, who plays for Qatari Super League side Al Sadd, has already resumed training with his club.
In photos on social media, Ayew is captured hanging out with Stonebwoy as the musician prepares to perform at the FIFA Fan Festival.
