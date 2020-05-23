Hayford Osei who was a victim of an assault has called on the police administration to deal with Detective Corporal Ebenezer Antwi for his unlawful acts.

READ MORE: Bishop Obinim finally granted bail

Detective Corporal Antwi attached to Donkro Nkwanta in the Nkoranza South District Police Command in the Bono Region accused Hayford of flirting with his girlfriend who is a mother of one.

According to Hayford Adwoa Serwaa, the lady in question who is his ex-girlfriend called him demanding for GHC5 and he went to her house to give her the money.

But he was attacked and brutalized by the Detective who accused him of flirting with his girlfriend whom they have a child together.

Hayford has, therefore, petitioned the Nkoranza South District Police Command and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the matter and bring the Detective Corporal Antwi to book

The petition presented on behalf of the family of Hayford by Baffour Akoto & Associates Legal Practitioners and Barristers asked the Police Administration to ensure the case is fully investigated by neutral persons to ensure justice, fair play and the necessary redress addressed or face court action.

They said they were filing the petition because of the “lackadaisical attitude of Donkro Nkwanta Police Station, where the detective corporal works as a CID officer, to investigate the matter when the case was reported there by the victim.”

It said the position taken by the station that the victim deserves the assault because he was in the house of the lady in question (Adwoa Serwaa) for an amorous relationship, is unfounded.

According to the petition, the fact that the CID officer after assaulting Hayford took his (student) mobile phone and flushed it and deleted all information on it in an attempt to conceal the truth that Adwoa was the one who first called Hayford to bring her GH¢5 to buy pampers for her baby showed that the station officer called Inspector Martin Adjei and the police were perverting justice.

Daily Guide also learnt that after the Police Administration had received the petition, there was a meeting between the Divisional Police Command and a delegation of the family of the victim to discuss the issue.