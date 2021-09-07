‘Success isn’t always what it seems’ – Asamoah Gyan tweets after Black Stars' defeat

A late goal from Bongokuhle Hlongwane was enough to seal all three points for the hosts, who have now moved to the top of Group G.

The Black Stars were appointing in the win against Ethiopia last Friday, and there was very little improvement against South Africa.

Despite a bright start to the game, the Ghanaian players quickly fizzled out and embarrassingly ended the match with no shot on target.

In the aftermath of the game, Gyan took to Twitter to post a cryptic message, which sparked a series of reactions from his followers.

The former Sunderland and Al Ain forward posted a creative with the words: “Success isn’t always what it seems.”

The post divided opinions among Ghanaians, with some suggesting it was unnecessary while others also backed Gyan.

It would be recalled that the 35-year-old similarly came under the spotlight when he reacted to Kylian Mbappe’s penalty miss for France at Euro 2020.