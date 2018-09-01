Suleymanov late show sees Krasnodar stun champions Lokomotiv

news

Substitute Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov struck a dramatic injury-time winner as Krasnodar stunned reigning champions Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1 on Saturday.

Krasnodar's hard-fought win lifted them into fourth, five points behind league leaders Zenit St Petersburg, who take on second-placed Spartak Moscow on Sunday.

"I think we deserved to win," Krasnodar head coach Oleg Fomenko said.

"We dominated play and possession throughout and managed to score the winning goal at the very end. Our players showed true passion and strong willpower tonight."

Fernandes put Lokomotiv 1-0 up in the 33rd minute with a precise spotkick after Krasnodar goalkeeper Stanislav Kritsyuk brought down Grzegorz Krychowiak in the area.

Brazilian winger Wanderson levelled just six minutes later when he held off challenges from Maciej Rybus to lob Marinato Guilherme from the edge of the six-yard box.

Krasnodar upped the tempo after the break to create a couple of goal chances and, just as the match looked to be heading for a draw, clinched the points when Suleymanov beat Guilherme with a powerful angled shot.

Elsewhere, a hat-trick by Fyodor Chalov helped last season's runners-up CSKA Moscow thrash Ural Yekaterinburg 4-0 to go sixth.

The Red Army side started in lively fashion and were 1-0 ahead in the 13th minute when winger Dmitry Yefremov's shot from outside the area ricocheted off Chalov, who was credited with the goal.

Chalov doubled CSKA's lead on the half-hour, firing home from close range following a one-two with Ilzat Akhmetov.

Six minutes after the break Ural were awarded a penalty after Kirill Nababkin played handball in the area but Cameroonian midfielder Petrus Boumal's spotkick hit the woodwork and bounced back into play.

Chalov completed his hat-trick with five minutes to go, going top of the league's scoring chart with five goals so far, and Croatian midfielder Kristijan Bistrovic completed the rout with just a minute remaining.

"We played very well in attack today but committed too many mistakes in defence," CSKA head coach Viktor Gancharenko said.

"We desperately need to improve our defensive play as the Champions League starts soon."