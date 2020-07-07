The 35-year-old has been linked with South African clubs with Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United in the lead for the former Inter Milan and AC Milan’s signature.

Earlier reports had emerged that Sulley Muntari was on the brink of completing a move to Hearts of Oak, but the deal with the Accra giants seems to have fallen through after the latest development regarding interest from the South African clubs.

“He has given me the mandate to talk to clubs in South Africa. He is very keen to play in the PSL next season”, Muntari’s agent Sipho Shaven told KickOff.com.

“I will be engaging with a few clubs in the next few days to see if there is a chance to bring him to South Africa next season.

“Remember, our league is well respected on the continent and a high-profile player will not turn down an opportunity to play in the PSL.

“He is currently training with Liberty in his home country to keep himself fit. He is a free agent,” he added.

Sulley Muntari has had a fabulous football career having played for some of the top European clubs namely Udinese, Inter Milan, Portsmouth, Sunderland and AC Milan.