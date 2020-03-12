The kick-off time for the game which was played under floodlight coincided with the time for the UEFA Champions League, however, lovers of the domestic football including Sulley Muntari snubbed the premier European club football and rather preferred to watch the Ghana Premier League game between Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics.

Muntari and Kwabena Yeboah, the President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) posed for a photo at the stadium while watching the clash.

It is understood the former Inter Milan midfield enforcer was there to cheer up Hearts of Oak as they walloped Great Olympics 4-0.

In the game Joseph Esso started the scoring in the first half, before Benjamin Afutu registered a brace in the second half and Afriyie Barnie put the icing on the cake with the 4th goal.

Sulley got closer to Hearts of Oak two years ago when he trained with the Phobians at the former Legon Ajax Park at a time he was unattached.

He left Spanish side Albacete Balompie in 2019 following the expiration of his short deal.

Muntari, who represented Ghana at three successive Fifa World Cup tournaments between 2006 and 2014, played for Liberty Professionals during his time on the domestic scene.