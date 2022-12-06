You can’t allow players to use TikTok while preparing for a game – Sulley Muntari

Speaking to 3Sports, Muntari said players must always endeavour to remain focused to give their all on the pitch and, after that, they can do whatever they want on social media.

Pulse Ghana

“I won’t say it’s bad, but it’s the time… they can still do it but then it’s the preparation that you can direct them in the right way,” Muntari said.

“You can’t allow a little kid to be in the changing room using Tiktok whiles you’re getting ready to go on the field and warm up and go play a really important game that maybe 30 million people are waiting to watch and their heart and hope is on you.”

He added: “You can do it in a way that you can do your TikTok after the game because then you instil that in his mind that whatever you do here goes with you.

“So by doing that, putting them in the right environment, you run when its 90 minutes, you can go do your Tiktok, party, chill but when it comes to playing you really have to dedicate yourself in there.”

Last week, the 38-year-old announced his retirement after almost two decades as a professional footballer.

Muntari, who started his career with Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals, has enjoyed a trophy-laden career in the last two decades.