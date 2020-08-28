Sulley Ali Muntari played in three FIFA World Cup and had an illustrious international career with the Black Stars of Ghana.

READ MORE: Meet the youngest Ghanaian referee: 16-year-old Christopher Okpoti Adjei

However, in his last FIFA World Cup in Brazil 2014 he was sacked from the camp of the Black Stars alongside Kevin-Prince Boateng for indecent in a tournament Ghana failed to qualify from the group stage amid issues of player boycott over the delay in the payment of appearance fees.

Muntari, who turned 36 years on Thursday is noted for his aggressive nature and little is mostly said about being good-natured, but Fatau Dauda who shared the same dressing room with him in the national team praised as someone who fought for the welfare of his teammates.

“When I was in the national team, Sulley Muntari made sure that every player that goes for the tournament receives the same amount of money,” he told Accra based Angel FM.

Muntari is currently seeking for a new club after leaving Spanish side, lower-tier team Albacete in June 2019, where he signed a six-month contract.

He has expressed desire to join Asante Kotoko ahead of the 2020/21 football season.