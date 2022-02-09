'I’ll tattoo trophies I win with Hearts of Oak on my body' – Sulley Muntari

The 37-year-old subsequently came off the bench to mark his debut in Hearts’ 1-0 defeat to rivals Great Olympics on Sunday.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking to the club’s media following his unveiling, the midfielder opened up on his memorable tattoos.

Muntari has already tattooed the UEFA Champions League on bid body, having won it with Inter Milan in 2010.

Asked if he’ll do the same if he wins the Ghana Premier League with Hearts, he replied: “Yeah, why not? The things I have on my skin are important to me.”

Meanwhile, the veteran midfielder is also determined to mentor the young players in the Hearts team.

“It is a good team that is very young, a young technical team as well. There is ambition there and me deciding to join the league also means I want to be able to help the young ones,” he said.

“Guide them in the right path even though the coach is there. I can also help.”