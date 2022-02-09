RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

'I’ll tattoo trophies I win with Hearts of Oak on my body' – Sulley Muntari

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Sulley Muntari has revealed that he’ll tattoo the Ghana Premier League trophy on his body if he wins the title with Hearts of Oak.

Sulley Muntari has lots of tattoos
Muntari joined the Phobians last week following days of speculation, putting pen to paper on a one-year deal.

The 37-year-old subsequently came off the bench to mark his debut in Hearts’ 1-0 defeat to rivals Great Olympics on Sunday.

Sulley Muntari: Hearts of Oak become first Ghanaian club to sign UCL winner
Speaking to the club’s media following his unveiling, the midfielder opened up on his memorable tattoos.

Muntari has already tattooed the UEFA Champions League on bid body, having won it with Inter Milan in 2010.

Asked if he’ll do the same if he wins the Ghana Premier League with Hearts, he replied: “Yeah, why not? The things I have on my skin are important to me.”

Meanwhile, the veteran midfielder is also determined to mentor the young players in the Hearts team.

“It is a good team that is very young, a young technical team as well. There is ambition there and me deciding to join the league also means I want to be able to help the young ones,” he said.

“Guide them in the right path even though the coach is there. I can also help.”

Hearts are currently seventh on the league log and trail leaders Asante Kotoko by a whopping 10 points.

