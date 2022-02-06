Sulley Muntari marks debut in defeat as Hearts of Oak lose to Great Olympics

Muntari joined the Phobians earlier in the week following days of speculation and was immediately included in the squad to face Olympics.

The 37-year-old was named on the bench as Samuel Boadu opted for a midfield trio of Ushau, Gladon Awako and Amamkwah Baafi.

However, Olympics proved superior in the middle of the park and a swift counterattack saw Annor Walker’s side take the lead after 30 minutes.

Razak Yussif was allowed the time and space to run through on goal before calmly slotting the ball past Richmond Ayi.

Despite Hearts’ renewed efforts in the second half, the Phobians couldn’t find the equliser as they were condemned to a second defeat in their last three league matches.