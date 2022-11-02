RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘I trained with them’ – Sulley Muntari recounts how he came close to joining Man United

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Ghana international Sulley Muntari has revealed that he had trials with Manchester United and was close to joining the club.

The veteran midfielder said he was taken to the English club by Sly Tetteh in 2001 and even trained with the club’s youth team.

However, Muntari said, he had to cut short his stay and return to Ghana following the fatal May 9 disaster that claimed the lives of 127 people at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He explained that, while in Ghana, he waited for Manchester United to present a contract but the Premier League side delayed, which led to Udinese swooping in to sign him.

“Sly [Tetteh] took me to Manchester United for trials...At that time, Paul Scholes, Roy Keane, Beckham, and everybody so...Yeah it was very good I worked with the junior team,” Muntari told Dan Kwaku Yeboah in an interview.

“I spent a week or two and that was when the disaster happened. I was there when it happened and I came back home.

"When I came we were waiting for United to give me the contract, so I sign and all that. So we were waiting for the contract to come but then Udinese came right away.

"Man United was interested but I didn't play with the national team so I had to go to Belgium, Antwerp because they had a relationship with them. So you pick up."

Muntari started his professional career with Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals before moving to Udinese in 2001.

Despite the collapse of his move to Manchester United, the midfielder has gone on to do very well for himself.

He has since lined up for the likes of Portsmouth AC Milan, Sunderland, Pescara, Deportivo La Coruna and Inter Milan, winning titles in England and Italy, including the Champions League.

Emmanuel Ayamga

