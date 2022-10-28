Sulley Muntari says he doesn’t want to play football anymore

The 38-year-old joined the FA Cup holders earlier this year and was a key player for the Phobians last season.

Muntari scored his first goal for the club in March when he converted a penalty in their 2-1 win against WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Pulse Ghana

He also surprised many with his fitness and impressive performances, as he helped Hearts to win the President’s Cup and the FA Cup.

Having been unattached since the end of the 2021/22 season, Muntari has now revealed that he doesn’t want to play football anymore.

“[To play] outside (Europe), no more, I don’t want to play football anymore,” he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah in an interview on YouTube.

“I only wanted to help the local league gain ground because the local league gave us a lot when we were playing. So I wanted to give back to the local league.

“It’s not that I’m retired or not retired but I just don’t want to play [football], I’m tired but then with friends I train with them. If I decide to play, it will be in the local league but it’s not my priority.”

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Sulley Muniru, the younger brother of Sulley Muntari, has announced his retirement from football, citing “some medical developments.”

The midfielder, who was last on the books of Belarusian side FC Minks, has called time on his career at the age of 29.