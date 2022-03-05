Sulley Muntari sets enviable record after winning President’s Cup with Hearts of Oak

He returned to the Ghana Premier League this season and has become a key member of Samuel Boadu’s side.

Having started each of the team’s last three matches, Muntari was once again named in the starting line-up against Kotoko in the President’s Cup.

The veteran midfielder lasted for 71 minutes on the pitch and, together with Salim Adam and Nurudeen Abdul-Azeez, largely outplayed their rivals.

Meanwhile, Hearts ended a run of three successive President’s Cup triumphs by Kotoko after beating the Porcupine Warriors 2-1 on Friday evening at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Goals from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and substitute Patrick Razak saw the Phobians emerge victorious in what was a cagey encounter, ensuring Samuel Boateng’s strike was only good enough for a consolation.

While Hearts enjoyed the larger share of possession, it was Kotoko to had the first opening, Franck Mbella firing his shot into the side net.

Moments later, Richmond Lamptey also went close to scoring but his free header couldn't find the target as the ball went wide.

Hearts' best chances in the first half came from Muntari, who tested goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim twice, first from a long-range shot and then from a free-kick.

The game finally sprung into life six minutes into the second half when Afriyie Barnieh broke the deadlock with a low shot.

The Porcupine Warriors thought they had equalised in the 59th minute when Etouga headed the ball into the net, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

After upping their game and knocking on Hearts’ door, Prosper Narteh Ogun’s side restored parity through substitute Samuel Boateng, whose shot ended at the back of the net after ricocheting off Mohammed Alhassan.

The game looked destined to go into extra time, but a blistering counter-attacking move from the Phobians presented Patrick Razak in a one-on-one chance.