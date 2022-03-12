RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Sulley Muntari to miss Hearts of Oak game against Aduana

Authors:

Evans Annang

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari will not travel with the playing body to Dormaa in their clash against Aduana Stars over the weekend.

Watch: Sulley Muntari scores first goal for Hearts as Phobians beat WAFA
Watch: Sulley Muntari scores first goal for Hearts as Phobians beat WAFA

The former Blacks Stars midfielder is set to miss the game due to injury.

Recommended articles

According to officials of Accra Hearts of Oak, Muntari is not missing the game due to widespread reports that the trip to Dormaa is far.

The club said he picked up a knock in their last game against WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Muntari has been linked to a return into the Black Stars for their World Cup qualifying playoffs against Nigeria this month.

Speaking in the aftermath of their game against WAFA, the veteran midfielder addressed reports linking him to a return to the Black Stars.

According to the former Inter Milan and AC Milan star, he is currently focused on helping Hearts to achieve their goals in the league.

Sulley Muntari sets enviable record after winning President’s Cup with Hearts of Oak
Sulley Muntari sets enviable record after winning President’s Cup with Hearts of Oak Pulse Ghana

“I’m pleased but the most important thing is Hearts of Oak now,” Muntari said in an interview with StarTimes.

“I came in, I got the chance to play for the club, it’s a big team here, the guys are amazing, coach and the staff also.

“So, I am very pleased to be here and also the fans are making things right, I’m home and it’s just a joy to be here.”

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Sulley Muntari sets enviable record after winning President’s Cup with Hearts of Oak

Sulley Muntari sets enviable record after winning President’s Cup with Hearts of Oak

Video: Thomas Partey shows up to support KiDi and Kuami Eugene at O2 Indigo concert

Video: Thomas Partey shows up to support KiDi and Kuami Eugene at O2 Indigo concert

Chairman Wontumi can’t buy Chelsea now – here’s why

Chairman Wontumi can’t buy Chelsea now – here’s why

‘What is £3 billion?’ – Chairman Wontumi wants to buy Premier League club Chelsea

‘What is £3 billion?’ – Chairman Wontumi wants to buy Premier League club Chelsea