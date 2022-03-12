Sulley Muntari to miss Hearts of Oak game against Aduana

According to officials of Accra Hearts of Oak, Muntari is not missing the game due to widespread reports that the trip to Dormaa is far.

The club said he picked up a knock in their last game against WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Muntari has been linked to a return into the Black Stars for their World Cup qualifying playoffs against Nigeria this month.

Speaking in the aftermath of their game against WAFA, the veteran midfielder addressed reports linking him to a return to the Black Stars.

According to the former Inter Milan and AC Milan star, he is currently focused on helping Hearts to achieve their goals in the league.

Pulse Ghana

“I’m pleased but the most important thing is Hearts of Oak now,” Muntari said in an interview with StarTimes.

“I came in, I got the chance to play for the club, it’s a big team here, the guys are amazing, coach and the staff also.