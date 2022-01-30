RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Sulley Muntari to sign one-year deal with Hearts of Oak

Andreas Kamasah

Former Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari is reportedly prepared to sign a one-year deal with Hearts of Oak.

TV3 sports journalist, Juliet Bawuah disclosed this on her Twitter page on Sunday, January 30.

According to her, the deal is expected to be announced soon.

Sulley Muntari has been training with Ghana Premier League champions recently.

He is currently without a club after parting ways with Spanish side Albacete in the summer of 2019.

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old trained with Hearts’ players, sparking talks of a possible move to the Phobians.

This is the second time that the midfielder is training with the Phobians after first training with the club three years ago.

READ ALS: Hosts Cameroon and Burkina Faso through to AFCON semi-finals

Muntari started his career with the Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals before moving abroad.

He has since lined up for the likes of AC Milan, Sunderland, Pescara, Deportivo La Coruna and Inter Milan, where he won the Champions League.

In 2020, while interacting with his fans on Instagram Live, the midfielder revealed his love for Kotoko, but was quick to add that he wasn’t ruling out a move to Hearts of Oak either.

“I love Kotoko. They tried signing me when l was a young player in Kumasi," the former Inter Milan star said.

“I would love to retire with them, but l would not rule out Hearts, RTU [Real Tamale United], King Faisal or Liberty Professionals.”

Meanwhile, three years ago, then Hearts CEO, Frederick Moore, also revealed plans by the club to sign the veteran midfielder.

He noted that the club would consider offering the former AC Milan star a contract if he was ever available and also affordable.

“Sulley Muntari is a very good player and if he is available and affordable to Hearts of Oak, of course, we will be interested,” Moore said at the time.

“But at the moment, if we were even talking to him, I would not tell you.”

Andreas Kamasah

