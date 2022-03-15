RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Sulley Muntari’s GH¢1 monthly salary makes him lowest paid player in GPL

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Sulley Muntari is the lowest-earning player in the Ghana Premier League after it emerged that the veteran midfielder is paid GH¢1 ($0.14) at Hearts of Oak.

Sulley Muntari’s GH¢1 monthly salary makes him lowest paid player in GPL
Sulley Muntari’s GH¢1 monthly salary makes him lowest paid player in GPL

A board member of Hearts, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, made the revelation while explaining how the club signed the former Inter Milan star.

Recommended articles

According to him, Muntari even offered to play for free but the Board Chairman of Hearts, Togbe Afede XI, insisted he had to be on a salary for record-keeping.

He noted that Muntari personally asked to be paid just GH¢1 as monthly salary, a request which makes him the lowest-earning player in the league.

"Sulley originally contacted myself and Togbe Afede that he wanted to play for Hearts. He came down and we had a chat with him, but for the amount of money he wanted in dollars, we told him point-blank we did have even though we would be excited to have him,” Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe said, as quoted by the Graphic Online.

"So, he left for South Africa and came back. This time around, when he [Muntari] returned and came to us, he said he wasnt going to charge anything, but Togbe said no because it was not done that way in business. Togbe Afede said record must be there to show that you've done something [worked and earned a wage/salary] and then Sulley said he'll charge us GH¢1 a month."

Muntari returned to the Ghana Premier League in February and has since been a key player for the Hearts.

The 37-year-old scored his first goal for the Phobians last Wednesday when he converted a penalty in their 2-1 win against WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe further stated that Muntari’s selflessness is unparalleled, adding that the veteran midfielder finances his movement to and from training.

"We don’t even buy fuel for him. What I said we want from Sulley was his experience because even the coach [Samuel Boadu] is learning from him," he added.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Otto Addo to name Black Stars squad for Nigeria clash next week – Alhaji Grunzah

Former Ghanaian midfielder, Otto Addo

Meet the 68-year-old Ghanaian footballer aiming to become the world’s oldest player

Meet the 68-year-old Ghanaian footballer aiming to become the world’s oldest player

Chairman Wontumi can’t buy Chelsea now – here’s why

Chairman Wontumi can’t buy Chelsea now – here’s why

Sulley Muntari asks Hearts of Oak to pay him GHc1 per month as salary

Sulley Muntari asks Hearts of Oak to pay him GHc1 per month as salary