Sulley Muntari’s GH¢1 monthly salary makes him lowest paid player in GPL

According to him, Muntari even offered to play for free but the Board Chairman of Hearts, Togbe Afede XI, insisted he had to be on a salary for record-keeping.

He noted that Muntari personally asked to be paid just GH¢1 as monthly salary, a request which makes him the lowest-earning player in the league.

"Sulley originally contacted myself and Togbe Afede that he wanted to play for Hearts. He came down and we had a chat with him, but for the amount of money he wanted in dollars, we told him point-blank we did have even though we would be excited to have him,” Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe said, as quoted by the Graphic Online.

"So, he left for South Africa and came back. This time around, when he [Muntari] returned and came to us, he said he wasnt going to charge anything, but Togbe said no because it was not done that way in business. Togbe Afede said record must be there to show that you've done something [worked and earned a wage/salary] and then Sulley said he'll charge us GH¢1 a month."

Muntari returned to the Ghana Premier League in February and has since been a key player for the Hearts.

The 37-year-old scored his first goal for the Phobians last Wednesday when he converted a penalty in their 2-1 win against WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe further stated that Muntari’s selflessness is unparalleled, adding that the veteran midfielder finances his movement to and from training.