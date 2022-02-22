Sulley Muntari’s iPhone stolen while taking photos with fans after Super Clash

Muntari was handed a starting spot and lasted for an hour as the Phobians were held to a goalless draw by Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In the aftermath of the game, the former AC Milan and Inter Milan star was mobbed by some of the fans outside the stadium.

He, therefore, had to stop to take photos with them, but his iPhone was unfortunately picked in the process.

“Yes, I heard of the incident. Sulley was doing a photo session with some of the fans and unfortunately, someone picked his phone from his pocket,” Opare Addo confirmed, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

Meanwhile, former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah was present at the stadium to show his support for Muntari.

He was spotted in the stands as he wore a jersey with Sulley Muntari’s name and number on the back.

Appiah line-up alongside Muntari for many years in the Black Stars, with the pair forming part of the team that qualified for Ghana’s first-ever World Cup in 2006.