The former Inter Milan and AC Milan midfielder is reportedly set to join the Ghanaian Premier League champions for a year.
Sulley Muntari’s signing will change things for Hearts of Oak – Samuel Boadu
Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu has hailed the potential signing of former Black Stars player Sulley Ali Muntari.
Speaking to the press after their win against King Faisal in Accra, Coach Boadu said should Sulley join, things will change for Hearts of Oak.
“Sulley is a motivator, a good guy whom I respect so much. It’ll be a delight to train with such a player,” Boadu claims.
“I saw how he was joking with the boys at training the other day and that made me happy so I believe if he joins the team things could change.”
On Tuesday, the 37-year-old trained with Hearts’ players, sparking talks of a possible move to the Phobians.
This is the second time that the midfielder is training with the Phobians after first training with the club three years ago.
Muntari started his career with the Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals before moving abroad.
