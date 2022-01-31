Sulley Muntari’s signing will change things for Hearts of Oak – Samuel Boadu

Speaking to the press after their win against King Faisal in Accra, Coach Boadu said should Sulley join, things will change for Hearts of Oak.

“Sulley is a motivator, a good guy whom I respect so much. It’ll be a delight to train with such a player,” Boadu claims.

“I saw how he was joking with the boys at training the other day and that made me happy so I believe if he joins the team things could change.”

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old trained with Hearts’ players, sparking talks of a possible move to the Phobians.

Pulse Ghana

This is the second time that the midfielder is training with the Phobians after first training with the club three years ago.