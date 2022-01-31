RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Sulley Muntari’s signing will change things for Hearts of Oak – Samuel Boadu

Authors:

Evans Annang

Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu has hailed the potential signing of former Black Stars player Sulley Ali Muntari.

Black Stars job not bigger than me – Samuel Boadu
Black Stars job not bigger than me – Samuel Boadu

The former Inter Milan and AC Milan midfielder is reportedly set to join the Ghanaian Premier League champions for a year.

Recommended articles

Speaking to the press after their win against King Faisal in Accra, Coach Boadu said should Sulley join, things will change for Hearts of Oak.

“Sulley is a motivator, a good guy whom I respect so much. It’ll be a delight to train with such a player,” Boadu claims.

“I saw how he was joking with the boys at training the other day and that made me happy so I believe if he joins the team things could change.”

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old trained with Hearts’ players, sparking talks of a possible move to the Phobians.

Photos: Sulley Muntari trains with GPL champions Hearts of Oak
Photos: Sulley Muntari trains with GPL champions Hearts of Oak Pulse Ghana

This is the second time that the midfielder is training with the Phobians after first training with the club three years ago.

Muntari started his career with the Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals before moving abroad.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

Sergio Ramos slams in his first Paris Saint-Germain goal Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Favourite son Eto'o is pride of Cup of Nations host city Douala

A statue of Samuel Eto'o in the green, yellow and red of Cameroon stands in the New Bell neighbourhood of Douala where he grew up Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Photos: Sulley Muntari trains with GPL champions Hearts of Oak

Photos: Sulley Muntari trains with GPL champions Hearts of Oak

‘Sabinus is better than your goalkeeper’ – Ghanaians troll Nigeria after AFCON exit

‘Sabinus is better than your goalkeeper’ – Ghanaians troll Nigeria after AFCON exit