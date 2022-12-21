Super Eagles and African stars fail to shine as club football returns in England

There were four matches played across England on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup, featuring some Super Eagles players.

Two of the games saw teams will Nigerian players go head-to-head for a place in the next round of the English Cup.

However, it was a quiet evening in the end for the players led by the senior man, Kelechi Iheanacho.

MK Dons 0-3 Leicester City

Iheanacho and his partner, aka hype man, Wilfred Ndidi, were guests in Buckinghamshire as MK Dons locked horns with Leicester.

AFP

The Foxes strolled to an easy with following a 3-0 victory to seal a place in the next round, with only Iheanacho tasting action after he came on as a substitute.

Senior man Kelz replaced one of the scorers on the night, Ayoze Perez, in the 67th minute alongside Zambian star, Patson Zaka.

AFP

Iheanacho's compatriot Ndidi watched the entire 90 minutes from the bench as Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy and Perez fired the Foxes to an easy win.

Southampton 2-1 Lincoln

At St. Mary's, Southampton overcame a shaky start to send League One outfit Lincoln out of the Carabao Cup without their Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo.

AFP

The talented Aribo was not needed by the Saints in the end as they survived a scare from the gallant away side.

Ireland-born goalkeeper of Nigerian descent, Gavin Bazunu scored an early own goal to give the visitors the lead.

AFP

But Che Adams netted two goals in either half to give the Saints a winning start to life under new manager Nathan Jones.

Unlike Aribo, Mali's Moussa Djenepo did have a run against Lincoln in the game after coming on late on to play for 13 minutes.

Meanwhile, little-known Nigerian Samuel Edozie came off the substitute bench to impress for Southampton.

In 27 minutes, the 19-year-old forward created one chance, made one key pass, and completed two dribbles.