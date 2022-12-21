Two days after Lionel Messi and Argentina denied Kylian Mbappe-led France the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, club football has returned for football fans.
Super Eagles and African stars fail to shine as club football returns in England
It was a night for Carabao Cup matches as players and teams begin to move on from the FIFA World Cup.
Recommended articles
There were four matches played across England on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup, featuring some Super Eagles players.
Two of the games saw teams will Nigerian players go head-to-head for a place in the next round of the English Cup.
However, it was a quiet evening in the end for the players led by the senior man, Kelechi Iheanacho.
MK Dons 0-3 Leicester City
Iheanacho and his partner, aka hype man, Wilfred Ndidi, were guests in Buckinghamshire as MK Dons locked horns with Leicester.
The Foxes strolled to an easy with following a 3-0 victory to seal a place in the next round, with only Iheanacho tasting action after he came on as a substitute.
Senior man Kelz replaced one of the scorers on the night, Ayoze Perez, in the 67th minute alongside Zambian star, Patson Zaka.
Iheanacho's compatriot Ndidi watched the entire 90 minutes from the bench as Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy and Perez fired the Foxes to an easy win.
Southampton 2-1 Lincoln
At St. Mary's, Southampton overcame a shaky start to send League One outfit Lincoln out of the Carabao Cup without their Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo.
The talented Aribo was not needed by the Saints in the end as they survived a scare from the gallant away side.
Ireland-born goalkeeper of Nigerian descent, Gavin Bazunu scored an early own goal to give the visitors the lead.
But Che Adams netted two goals in either half to give the Saints a winning start to life under new manager Nathan Jones.
Unlike Aribo, Mali's Moussa Djenepo did have a run against Lincoln in the game after coming on late on to play for 13 minutes.
Meanwhile, little-known Nigerian Samuel Edozie came off the substitute bench to impress for Southampton.
In 27 minutes, the 19-year-old forward created one chance, made one key pass, and completed two dribbles.
But his decent cameo was overshadowed by two unfortunate misses to add to the score line, one of which was a sitter from eight yards.
More from category
-
Super Eagles and African stars fail to shine as club football returns in England
-
Ghana’s Alexander Djiku suspended in France over sports betting
-
I bought my car with Black Stars money, Hearts salary was hand-to-mouth – Fatawu Mohammed