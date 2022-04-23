RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Super Eagles legend says Ghana's eligible star Eddie Nketiah could be the future of Arsenal

The 22-year-old has received praises for his recent performances for the Gunners against the Blues and Red Devils.

Former Nigeria captain Sunday Oliseh has praised England-born Ghanaian youngster Eddie Nketiah for his recent displays for Arsenal. Oliseh said he enjoys watching Nketiah, saying the youngster could be the next superstar to come out of Arsenal.

Nketiah joined Arsenal as a teenager from Chelsea in 2015, but before this season, his first-team career had not lived up to the hype despite playing for the Gunners' youth teams.

The youngster found it difficult to enjoy a regular run of game time due to the options Arsenal had in attack. However, this season he has featured more for the Gunners, benefitting from Pierre Emerick Aubameyang's move to Barcelona and Alexandre Lacazette's poor form.

Although he still needs to improve, Nketiah showed his quality in Arsenal's 4-2 win against Chelsea on Wednesday. The 22-year-old scored two well-taken goals as the Gunners stunned their hosts.

He continued in the same vein against Manchester United on Saturday, even though he was denied a goal. The ex-Leeds United striker made two key passes and had one shot at goal as Arsenal kept up their top-four hopes alive.

Nketiah's performances in these two games caught the eye of Oliseh, who believes the Ghanian eligible star could go on to become the future of Arsenal.

Oliseh took to his Twitter account to praise the 22-year-old in the Gunners' Premier League clash against United.

He said: 22-year-old Eddie Nketiah gives me so much pleasure watching Arsenal go on the offensive. Strong, skillful, hungry, fast, and fun to watch. Is he Arsenal's next superstar? If encouraged, has the potential in my opinion!

Nketiah has scored seven goals and recorded one assist in 22 games for Arsenal this season. Although he was born in England, the youngster is still eligible to represent Ghana through his parents.

