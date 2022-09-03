Super Eagles disappoint Nigerians with 5-4 loss on penalties against Ghana in Jollof Derby

The home-based Super Eagles suffered a 2-0 defeat away against the Black Galaxies in the first leg African Nations Championships (CHAN) held in Cape Coast Ghana last week.

Two second-half goals from Daniel Afriyie and Seidu Suraj gave the Black Galaxies a healthy advantage against the Super Eagles.

The second leg was played at a scanty 60,000-capacity MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The home-based Super Eagles featuring players from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) did not start the game with urgency and went to the halftime break level but trailed on aggregate.

The Super Eagles started the second half with better intensity and found the breakthrough in the 76th minute through Zulkifilu Muhammed.

The Salisu Yusuf team were still trailing on aggregate and with their CHAN campaign set to be over Rivers United star Chijioke Akuneto scored in additional time.

With the score level 2-2 on aggregate the game there would be no extra time as both sides' fate would be determined via spot-kicks.

The Super Eagles would miss one spot kick as while the Black Galaxies converted all to take a 5-4 victory.

The Black Galaxies would represent West Africa at the 2023 CHAN scheduled to take place in Algeria.

The result also means that Ghana has eliminated Nigeria twice at the MKO Abiola Stadium.