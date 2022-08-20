RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Super Eagles not seeking revenge against Ghana - Yusuf

Tosin Abayomi

Preparations continue for the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) between the Super Eagles of Nigeria team B and the Black Galaxies of Ghana.

The Super Eagles first team lost out on a 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket to the Black Stars of Ghana.

The failure to qualify for the football fiesta in Qatar has intensified the rivalry between Nigerian and Ghanaian fans.

Both teams are set to meet for the first time since the World Cup battle in a CHAN qualifier.

Ahead of the clash between the two countries, Super Eagles B Head Coach, Salisu Yusuf has stated that the mission of the team is not to avenge the defeat to Ghana during the qualification series for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In a statement put out by the Amaju Pinnick-led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Yusuf said, “I won’t say we are seeking to get revenge against Ghana because of what happened with the last game on the road to the Qatar World Cup.

"We want to win and qualify for the final stage of the competition in Algeria next year. That is basically what we are pursuing.

“However, if we beat them to the ticket, which we definitely hope to achieve, then whatever description anyone gives it should be a matter of choice.”

The Eagles B have intensified their workouts at the venue on a daily basis and the coach made his remarks after a session at the training pitch of the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Remo Stars goalkeeper Kayode Bankole joined the team late as a substitute for injured Victor Sochima of Rivers United to keep the number of players still in camp at 34.

Yusuf took the Eagles B to a silver finish at the 2018 edition in Morocco and is concerned about qualifying for the 2023 edition in Algeria 2023 rather than aiming for revenge.

The Super Eagles Team B played two friendly games against youth teams as part of their build-up for the matches against Ghana billed for Sunday, August 28 in Cape Coast and Saturday, September 3 in Abuja.

