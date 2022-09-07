Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey enjoys dream Champions League debut against ex-club Rangers

The match was a reunion for Bassey, as he joined Ajax last summer from Rangers for €23m with another potential €3m in add-ons.

Bassey played 87 minutes of the encounter and once again combined with Mohammed Kudus in the game.

Dream start for Bassey

The 22-year-old was almost flawless in his passing, with a pass accuracy of a whopping 97%. He also won two duels and had a 100% success rate.

Ajax started the game on the front foot, dominating possession right from the start. The Dutch Champions took the lead in the 17th minute through Ricardo Alvarez, who headed home from a corner.

AFP

Alfred Schreuder's men continued to press forward following the first goal, and they doubled their lead in the 32nd minute through Steven Berghuis.

Two became three a minute later as Kudus received a ball from Bassey before going on an amazing run and finishing superbly. It was the second time in as many games that both Bassey and Kudus combined for a goal.

Ajax's perfect start

Ajax went into the break with the game wrapped up, but the Dutch champions resumed the second half with the same energy they started the first half.