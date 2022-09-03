RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Sure Belgian League betting tips and predictions

Tunde Young

BetKing offers odds on all games from round 8 of the Belgium Jupiler Pro League

Belgian Pro League sure betting tips
Belgian Pro League sure betting tips

The Belgian first division, known officially as the Jupiler Pro League has been a fertile betting ground over the years for punters and this season is no exception.

Recommended articles

The 2022/23 action enters its seventh round of games, all of which come bearing fruits of opportunities for smart punters to benefit from if they follow these free super tips.

KRC Genk have been in fine form this season, winning all but one of their six league games so far and are favourites to win again, this time at home to St Truidense and valued at 1.70 odds on Betking for the win.

Paul Onuachu made a return for Genk having sustained an injury in Genk’s preseason 2-1 victory over FC Utrecht
Paul Onuachu made a return for Genk having sustained an injury in Genk’s preseason 2-1 victory over FC Utrecht Getty Images

KV Mechelen should win at home to Seraing at 1.60 odds because they have a good home record and their opponents are currently bottom of the Belgian league table.

Royal Antwerp are the only team still with a 100% record in the league this season and they should be able to maintain that having been valued at a healthy 1.87 odds on BetKing to win at home to Westerlo, a team that has lost every away game so far.

Alhassan Yusuf had another fine game for Royal Antwerp
Alhassan Yusuf had another fine game for Royal Antwerp Imago

Royale USG's away form has been bad so far but they should still have enough to win on the road against struggling Waregem on Sunday.

Royal Charleroi and KAA Gent have been valued to both score in their clash on Sunday at 1.63 odds on BetKing while a simple over 1.5 goals option is at 1.26 odds.

Speaking of over 1.5 goals, the game between Antwerp and Westerlo is worth a punt for that option at 1.26 odds on Betking.

Royal Antwerp was too good for Royale USG
Royal Antwerp was too good for Royale USG Imago

Anderlecht v Oud-Heverlee Leuven is the type of game to produce over 2.5 goals at 1.48 odds for that outcome.

The same goes for Genk against St Truidense, over 2.5 at 1.70 odds but over 1.5 goals as a much safer option at 1.26 odds on Betking.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

Trending

Sadio Mane refuses to hold up beer in Bayern Munich team photo

Sadio Mane the odd one out as Bayern Munich stars take team photo with glasses of beer

Giant billboard showing Andre Ayew's photo mounted in Qatar ahead of World Cup

Giant billboard showing Andre Ayew's photo mounted in Qatar ahead of World Cup

Pulse Sports Transfer Deadline Day Live
LIVE BLOG

Transfer Deadline Day live updates

Tours FC president calls Paul Pogba blackmail saga a 'family affair'

French club owner accuses Pogba family of 'local scam', labels Mother as 'Kingpin' amid Mbappe saga