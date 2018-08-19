Surging Sounders thrash Galaxy 5-0

news

The Seattle Sounders ran roughshod over the depleted Los Angeles Galaxy Saturday, their 5-0 home victory taking their Major League Soccer winning streak to six games.

Harry Shipp, Chad Marshall, Cristian Roldan and Raul Ruidiaz also scored for the Sounders and the Galaxy's Servando Carrasco knocked in an own goal as the Galaxy matched their club record for largest margin of defeat.

The Galaxy were without injured stars Romain Alessandrini, Michael Ciani, Giovani dos Santos and Jonathan dos Santos.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic also skipped the trip to Seattle because of concerns regarding his surgically repaired knee on Seattle's artificial turf.

With the win the Sounders moved -- at least temporarily -- into the position for the sixth and final MLS Cup playoff spot in the Western Conference.

It's the third straight season that the Sounders have shaken off early-season struggles and come on strong late. They reached the MLS Cup final the past two seasons, beating Toronto for the trophy in 2016 and falling to Toronto last year.

Marshall got things rolling for the sounders in the fourth minute, heading in a cross by Nicolas Lodeiro.

Shipp doubled the score in the 18th, collecting a Gustav Svensson pass at the top of the area and beating Galaxy goalkeeper David Bingham.

Carrasco's own goal and finishes from Roldan and Ruidiaz in the second half rounded out the 5-0 scoreline.