Video: Suspected match-fixing in Nigeria as player bizarrely kicks penalty to throw-in

With the game ending in a goalless draw after regulation time, both sides headed for penalties to decide the winner.

In a video that has gone viral, an Ijebu United player took the first penalty and scored, but the goalkeeper surprisingly made no attempt to save the kick.

If that was not suspicious enough, the next penalty fueled speculations that the match had been fixed after a Remo Stars player bizarrely kicked his penalty out for a throw-in.

“I would love you to take a look at the video, Ogun State FA cup between Remo and Ijebu United. Even if Remo collected a bribe, why would a player decide to play penalty this way #OgunStateFaCup,” one guy tweeted.

Another said: “Having worked for Nigerian betting brands, this was one of those things which we constantly encountered.”

Meanwhile, in Ghana, the Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has dismissed the appeal cases filed by Ashanti Gold SC and Inter Allies following their respective demotions from the Ghana Premier League over match manipulation.

In May, the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA ruled that the high-scoring matchday 34 game between the aforementioned teams during the 2020/21 season was fixed.

This followed Ashanti Gold’s emphatic 7-0 win over Allies at the Len Clay Stadium on the final day of the 2020/21 season.

Video highlights of the match added fuel to the suspicions of most fans after the away side’s Hashmin Musah deliberately scored two own goals in the game.

The Disciplinary Committee of the GFA subsequently found both teams guilty of match manipulation and demoted them to the Division Two League.