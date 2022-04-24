RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ghanaian ref laments loss of erection after awarding 'controversial' penalty

Izuchukwu Akawor

Kenny Padi has cried out for help after awarding a controversial penalty to the Ghana Super Derby

Kenny Padi
Kenny Padi

Ghanaian referee Kenny Padi has called out for help as he is yet to have an erection following a controversial penalty given against Hearts of Oaks.

Padi awarded a rather controversial penalty in favour of Hearts of Oaks' biggest rivals, Assange Kotoko during a week 24 encounter in the Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of Oaks
Hearts of Oaks Pulse Ghana

Hearts lost that game 1-0 courtesy of that controversial penalty goal at the famous Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana.

Speaking during an interview with a local radio station, the Ghanaian official, Padi, revealed that he is yet to have an erection since he awarded that penalty against Kotoko in the Ghanaian 'El Clasico'.

“I have not had an erection since the day I awarded the penalty against Hearts [of Oak]," Padi said, according to Ghana-based media outlet, Ghanasoccernet.

Hearts of Oak vs rivals Asante Kotoko
Hearts of Oak vs rivals Asante Kotoko Pulse Ghana

"Sometimes I get strange and horrific nightmares, I can’t sleep," the troubled official added.

Following what they considered a dubious penalty, Hearts of Oaks reported to the Ghana Football Association, GFA.

The GFA swiftly moved into action to investigate Padi's performance through its match review panel which found the Ghanaian referee guilty as charged.

Kenny Padi
Kenny Padi Pulse Nigeria

According to their investigation, Padi made a poor judgment in giving a non-existent foul which led to Asante Kotoko's controversial win in the Derby.

He has since been suspended for the rest of the season for the dubious 14th-minute decision against Hearts player, Nurudeen Abdul-Aziz.

