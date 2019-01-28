Domestic football in Ghana has been on hibernation since the ‘Number 12’ which was an undercover investigative piece by multiple award-winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on football.

The Normalisation Committee was set up last year to replace the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association, following the ‘Number 12’.

The NC was tasked to restructure Ghana football, after it had handed a six-month term by FIFA.

Its core mandate is to review the status of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and come up with a road map to conduct elections for the selection of the leadership of the FA and bring football back to normalcy.

The Normalisation Committee has however, agreed with the clubs to introduce a new competition by name Special Competition, which is supposed to start in February.

President of the Sports Writers Association (SWAG) has criticized the Normalisation Committee for shying away from its core responsibilities.

“I think the [Normalisation Committee] were of the view that most of the clubs have been idle and because of that some of the players had complained of not being paid so out of that concern the NC thought they had to get busy,” Kwabena Yeboah said on Joy FM.

“But respectfully, I do not think that was their business. I do not think that was their mandate. I believe they were taking over a responsibility that they were biting more than they could chew.”

The four-member committee was put in charge by FIFA to steer the affairs of Ghana football following the Anas expose which led to the dissolution of the Nyantakyi-led GFA.

The Normalisation Committee mandate will expire on March 31.