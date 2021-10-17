RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Swansea beat rivals Cardiff to pile pressure on McCarthy

Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy

Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy Creator: Paul Faith
Swansea increased the pressure on Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy with a 3-0 win over their bitter rivals in the south Wales derby on Sunday.

Jamie Paterson was Swansea's star at the Liberty Stadium with the opening goal and two assists as struggling Cardiff suffered a sixth successive Championship defeat.

Joel Piroe and Jake Bidwell bagged second half goals as Swansea enjoyed their biggest league win under new boss Russell Martin.

Whether McCarthy survives this local beating remains to be seen, but the nature of Cardiff's second-half surrender means serious questions are set to be asked about the former Republic of Ireland manager.

McCarthy has only been in charge since January but Cardiff now find themselves three points above the relegation zone when they had been expected to mount a play-off challenge.

Swansea climbed three points clear of Cardiff after their third win in 12 league games.

