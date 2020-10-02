  1. Sports
Take this quiz and we’ll tell if you were a good footballer while growing up

Emmanuel Ayamga
Did you play football as a kid? This quiz will expose how good or bad your were...

Which of these games did you love most?

Four corners
Small poles
One-touch

Which type of kid were you?

Always the ball owner
I kick everyone who kicks me
The one everyone wanted in their team

Where did you start football?

Colts
Academy
At school

Who among the following was your childhood hero?

Ronaldinho
Zinedine Zidane
David Beckham

Which of these balls was your favourite?

Case 5
Case 3
'Fifa'

Which of these football boots did you use?

Total 90
Adidas
Puma

Which position did you play?

Goalkeeper
Defender
Attacker

Which was your best attribute?

Heading
Tackling
Giving 'sulia'

Where did you usually watch your football?

At home
DSTV center
At a pub
Your score: You be correct baller!
Chale it looks like you were really talented as a kid. How come you didn't become a professional footballer?
Your score: Bogga, you shaa!!
My guy, it's obvious you only played because you were often the owner of the ball.
Your score: Football is not for you, stick to video games.
Are you sure you really played football as a kid?
