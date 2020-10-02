Take this quiz and we’ll tell if you were a good footballer while growing up
Did you play football as a kid? This quiz will expose how good or bad your were...
Which of these games did you love most?
Four corners
Small poles
One-touch
Which type of kid were you?
Always the ball owner
I kick everyone who kicks me
The one everyone wanted in their team
Where did you start football?
Colts
Academy
At school
Who among the following was your childhood hero?
Ronaldinho
Zinedine Zidane
David Beckham
Which of these balls was your favourite?
Case 5
Case 3
'Fifa'
Which of these football boots did you use?
Total 90
Adidas
Puma
Which position did you play?
Goalkeeper
Defender
Attacker
Which was your best attribute?
Heading
Tackling
Giving 'sulia'
Where did you usually watch your football?
At home
DSTV center
At a pub
Chale it looks like you were really talented as a kid. How come you didn't become a professional footballer?
My guy, it's obvious you only played because you were often the owner of the ball.
Are you sure you really played football as a kid?
