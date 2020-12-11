Take this test to determine whether you are a true fan of Cristiano Ronaldo or not
Cristiano has a lot of fans cross the globe and this test will help you determine whether you are one of them or not
Cristiano Ronaldo won his first FIFA Player of the Year at which club?
Sporting Lisbon
Manchester United
Real Madrid
Juvetus
Manchester United Next question
Cristiano Ronaldo’s first club was?
Sporting Lisbon
Manchester United
Real Madrid
Juventus
Sporting Lisbon Next question
Cristiano Ronaldo’s first FIFA World Cup was in?
2002
2006
2010
2014
2006 Next question
Who is the second all-time top scorer in UEFA Champions League history after Cristiano Ronaldo?
Raul Gonzalez
Lionel Messi
Thierry Henry
Zinedine Zidane
Lionel Messi Next question
How many UEFA Champions League did Cristiano Ronaldo win at Real Madrid?
One
Two
Three
Four
Four Next question
Which Ghanaian goalkeeper celebrated wildly after making a save against Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2014 FIFA World Cup?
Adam Kwarasey
Stephen Adams
Richard Kingson
Fatau Dauda
Fatau Dauda Next question
Which player dethroned Cristiano Ronaldo as the most expensive player in the world?
Gareth Bale
Paul Pogba
Neymar
Kylian Mbappe
Gareth Bale Next question
Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed which player to become Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer?
Alfredo Di Stefano
Ferenc Puskas
Raul Gonzalez
Hugo Sanchez
Raul Gonzalez Next question
Share your score:
