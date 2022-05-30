Tariq Lamptey arrives in Ghana to watch the Black Stars against Madagascar

According to seasoned journalist Michael Oti Adjei, Lamptey arrived in Accra in the company of his father and he will move to Cape Coast and watch the game.

“Tariq Lamptey due to meet his new international teammates this week. In town with his dad amd due later in Cape Coast where he would watch Ghana's Afcon qualifier against Madagascar”, Oti Adjei tweeted.

Lamptey recently excused himself from England U-21 duty amidst reports that he is set to switch to Ghana.

The 21-year-old was handed a call-up to England’s U21 side ahead of their Euro qualifiers against the Czech Republic, Albania, Kosovo and Slovenia in June.

However, Young Lions coach Lee Carsley confirmed during a press conference on Tuesday that the right-back has asked to be left out of the squad after being approached by Ghana.

“There’s an issue over his dual nationality. He’s had an approach. It’s something he’s considering at the minute,” Carsley said, as quoted by the Sun.

“He’s asked to be left out of the squad for a bit of head space. He’s not switched, it’s not cemented or anything like that.

“But he’s had an approach (from Ghana), we have to respect that. We’ve made it clear how important we see him to us. I know the seniors have as well. It’s not something that we’ve given up on. Tariq is fully aware of how important we see him.”