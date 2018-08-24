Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Did you know Aubameyang is the fastest Arsenal player?


Ranking Did you know Aubameyang is the fastest Arsenal player?

Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Alex Iwobi and Shkodran Mustafi make up the Gunners’ top five fastest players.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been confirmed as Arsenal’s fastest player currently.

The Gabonese international is noted for his speed, and has often torn defenders apart with his quick pace.

A latest ranking of speed kings at the Emirates puts the former Borussia Dortmund striker top of the other players.

The 29-year-old has a maximum speed of 10.01, which translates to 97%, according to speed data shared by Sportsbible.com.

READ ALSO: Black Stars assistant coach explains absence of Gyan and Ayew brothers

Unsurprisingly, teammate Hector Bellerin follows suit as Arsenal’s second fastest player after the Gabonese.

The Spaniard used to be Arsenal’s undisputed speed king until Aubameyang arrived from the Bundesliga last summer.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Alex Iwobi and Shkodran Mustafi make up the Gunners’ top five fastest players.

However, in the overall fastest speed players in the Premier League, collated by Opta last season puts Leroy Sane top of the list.

play

The Manchester City youngster clocked a speed of 35.48km/h (22.05 mph) during the club’s 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge back in September.

Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt is second, having clocked 35.42km/h - while Moussa Sissoko is third with 35.33km/h.

The top five is completed by Moussa Sissoko, Antonio Rudiger and Kyle Walker.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Fixtures: Preview of the top 5 matches in Europe this weekend Fixtures Preview of the top 5 matches in Europe this weekend
Ibrahim Tanko: Black Stars assistant coach explains absence of Gyan and Ayew brothers Ibrahim Tanko Black Stars assistant coach explains absence of Gyan and Ayew brothers
Boxing: Joseph Agbeko defends WBO Africa title September 8 Boxing Joseph Agbeko defends WBO Africa title September 8
Football: Defiant Emery vows to stick to his guns as Arsenal chase first win Football Defiant Emery vows to stick to his guns as Arsenal chase first win
Football: Kompany better than ever 10 years into City career Football Kompany better than ever 10 years into City career
Football: Spurs threaten to pile more misery of Mourinho's Man Utd Football Spurs threaten to pile more misery of Mourinho's Man Utd

Recommended Videos

Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban
Video: Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign
Pulse Sports: My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil Pulse Sports My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil



Top Articles

1 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet
2 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana footballbullet
3 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi appointed as president...bullet
4 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
5 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
6 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept...bullet
7 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad for...bullet
8 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black...bullet
9 Revealed Maradona had rampant sexual encounter with wife...bullet
10 Black Stars 'Kwesi Appiah not being truthful to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
3 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
4 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
5 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
6 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
7 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
8 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World...bullet
9 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
10 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in...bullet

Football

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti set for emotional home debut at the San Paolo Stadium against former team AC Milan.
Football Ancelotti set for emotional Napoli home debut against old club AC Milan
An assistant with Belgium during the World Cup, Thierry Henry is being linked with Bordeaux
Football Henry fever grips France amid Bordeaux links
Lionel Messi scored twice for Barcelona on the opening weekend
Football Strike threat leaves cloud over La Liga with season up and running
Pablo Sarabia struck the winning goal for Sevilla in Olomouc
Football Sevilla, Celtic, Rangers edge towards Europa League, Burnley beaten