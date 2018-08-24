news

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been confirmed as Arsenal’s fastest player currently.

The Gabonese international is noted for his speed, and has often torn defenders apart with his quick pace.

A latest ranking of speed kings at the Emirates puts the former Borussia Dortmund striker top of the other players.

The 29-year-old has a maximum speed of 10.01, which translates to 97%, according to speed data shared by Sportsbible.com.

READ ALSO: Black Stars assistant coach explains absence of Gyan and Ayew brothers

Unsurprisingly, teammate Hector Bellerin follows suit as Arsenal’s second fastest player after the Gabonese.

The Spaniard used to be Arsenal’s undisputed speed king until Aubameyang arrived from the Bundesliga last summer.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Alex Iwobi and Shkodran Mustafi make up the Gunners’ top five fastest players.

However, in the overall fastest speed players in the Premier League, collated by Opta last season puts Leroy Sane top of the list.

The Manchester City youngster clocked a speed of 35.48km/h (22.05 mph) during the club’s 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge back in September.

Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt is second, having clocked 35.42km/h - while Moussa Sissoko is third with 35.33km/h.

The top five is completed by Moussa Sissoko, Antonio Rudiger and Kyle Walker.