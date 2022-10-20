RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

“I will deal with that tomorrow" - Ten Hag threatens Ronaldo for leaving the bench before the final whistle

Tunde Young

Cristiano Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel before the final whistle as Manchester United defeated Tottenham 2-0

Ten Hag to deal with Ronaldo for leaving Manchester United bench early
Ten Hag to deal with Ronaldo for leaving Manchester United bench early

Manchester United coasted to a comfortable 2-0 win at home to Tottenham thanks to second-half goals from midfielders Fred and Bruno Fernandes.

Read Also

However, the big win was overshadowed by Cristiano Ronaldo who once again hogged the headlines by storming off the Manchester United bench and down the tunnel before the final whistle.

Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag gave his thoughts on the incident and the game at large in his post-match press conference.

When asked about the incident, Ten Hag did his best to make sure it didn't overshadow his team's impressive result.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag AFP

“I don't pay attention today, we deal with that tomorrow. I want to get focus on this team, it was a magnificent performance from all 11 players," Ten Hag said.

The Dutchman continued, “I have to correct myself, it was a performance with the subs who came on. A squad performance.”

“This is the first time we dominated the opponent from beginning until the end. We are starting to play pro-active football, when we lose the ball, when we have the ball, I'm liking what I see," Ten Hag offered his thoughts on the game.

Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag Pulse Nigeria

The United boss continued, "First you get organisation in and out of possession, then you need intensity and that's what we did today."

"Today, you see that we developed. We are growing in the season and getting more productive in and out of possession," Ten Hag concluded.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Karim Benzema celebrates in Real Madrid 3-0 win at Elche

    Ballon d'Or winner Benzema lead Madrid to 10th consecutive win after two VAR denials

  • Ten Hag to deal with Ronaldo for leaving Manchester United bench early

    “I will deal with that tomorrow" - Ten Hag threatens Ronaldo for leaving the bench before the final whistle

  • Reactions to Ronaldo as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea

    'Ronaldo thinks he's bigger than the club' - Reactions as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea

Trending

Sergio Ramos' wife reveals details of her active sex life with the PSG superstar

'We have S*x every day' - Sergio Ramos' wife reveals intense love routine with PSG star

Francis Uzoho stops Ronaldo in Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Omonia Nicosia
UEL

'If na Ghana, Uzoho go open him paynt' - Nigerians lament as goalkeeper stops Ronaldo in Man Utd’s win

Barcelona fans blast Lionel Messi after Inter Milan draw
UCL

'Shameless man' - Barcelona fans blast Lionel Messi after draw with Inter Milan

2022 Ballon d’Or: Sadio Mane makes history as 2nd African to finish in top three

2022 Ballon d’Or: Sadio Mane makes history as 2nd African to finish in top three