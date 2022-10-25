Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United's first team, joining the group in training ahead of their UEFA Europa League home clash against Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol.
Ten Hag welcomes Ronaldo back into Manchester United's first team
The Portuguese was ordered to train alone last week by manager Erik ten Hag after he refused to come on as a substitute in their 2-0 win over Tottenham.
The 37-year-old club legend was ordered to train alone last week by manager Erik ten Hag after he refused to come on as a substitute in their 2-0 win over Tottenham last Wednesday.
He was eventually dropped for the Red Devils' visit to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, where they drew 1-1 with Chelsea.
Ten Hag on Ronaldo's action against Tottenham
Reacting ahead of United's trip to Chelsea, Ten Hag had stated that there had to be consequences following Cristiano Ronaldo's tantrum.
"I am the manager, I am responsible for the culture here. I have to set standards and values and have to control them. We are in a team.
"The talk is between Cristiano and me. The statement is clear. It is also in the statement that he remains an important part of the squad.
"After Rayo Vallecano, I said it was unacceptable, but it wasn't just him. The second time there has to be consequences. That is what has happened," the Dutchman added.
Ronaldo to likely feature against Sheriff
Ronaldo had blamed the "heat of the moment" after he left Old Trafford before the end of United's 2-0 win over Spurs, having left the bench and walked down the tunnel in the 89th minute.
The Portuguese's participation in training suggests that he may be selected to play in Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday in a Europa League Group E clash.
After recent injury issues, defender Harry Maguire and midfielder Donny van de Beek also joined the team's training on Tuesday.
