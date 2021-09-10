RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Texting club director’s girlfriend ended my career’ – Ex-Juventus striker

A former Juventus striker has revealed how his career at the club ended after he texted the girlfriend of a director.

Vincent Pericard joined the Italian side from St Etienne in 2000 but was constantly sent on loan till he permanently joined Portsmouth in 2003.

This was despite the fact that Pericard was a highly-rated youngster in Juventus’ second team, where he was once the top scorer.

Now 38 years, the striker has revealed that a text message he sent to a director’s girlfriend ended his career at Juventus.

He explained that he and his Juventus academy mates Aboubacar Fofana and Frantz Bertin went for a night out and invited their Italian tutor with them.

He noted that he later found out that the said lady was the girlfriend of one of the club’s directors.

“The text message did not go down well, at all,” he said in a documentary titled ‘The Man Who Will Be Worth Billions’.

“Later, one of the directors called me into his office and told me I was going to England. It was the end of my time at Juventus.

“I didn’t do anything malicious and Juventus’ reaction was excessive. It was a shock to the system.”

Meanwhile, Pericard went on to play for Sheffield United, Plymouth, Stoke City, Southampton, Swindon Town and Moneyfields.

