The 31 endorsement deals that made Roanldo reign


The 31 endorsement deals that made Roanldo highest paid player in the world

Cristiano Ronaldo aside being one of the two players to have dominated football in the past decade is also the highest paid athlete in world.

Cristiano Ronaldo has benefitted from 31 sponsorship deals since he began his Manchester United career in 2003.

No matter the industry, brands are falling over themselves to be associated with Ronaldo, whether it is Egyptian Steel or pharmaceutical company Abbott Laboratories.

Though figures are not available for all of his sponsors, Ronaldo's biggest partner is Nike.

The ground breaking deal of his career came his way in 2016 from Nike when he was handed a lifetime sponsorship deal worth $1 billion.

The sportswear giant pays their ambassador £21million annually having first signed with them way back in 2003.

Castrol are another on the list to have agreed multiple deals with the Portuguese over his incredible career.

Telecommunications company ZTE joined forces with Ronaldo in 2017 and supplement his income with £3m per year.

It seems there is no slowing down of endorsements either, despite the 33-year-old heading into the twilight of his career.

