news

Cristiano Ronaldo has benefitted from 31 sponsorship deals since he began his Manchester United career in 2003.

No matter the industry, brands are falling over themselves to be associated with Ronaldo, whether it is Egyptian Steel or pharmaceutical company Abbott Laboratories.

READ MORE: Lionel Messi snubbed in Champions League team of the week

Though figures are not available for all of his sponsors, Ronaldo's biggest partner is Nike.

The ground breaking deal of his career came his way in 2016 from Nike when he was handed a lifetime sponsorship deal worth $1 billion.

The sportswear giant pays their ambassador £21million annually having first signed with them way back in 2003.

Castrol are another on the list to have agreed multiple deals with the Portuguese over his incredible career.

READ MORE: Video of Ronaldo dancing seductively with rape accuser surfaces online

Telecommunications company ZTE joined forces with Ronaldo in 2017 and supplement his income with £3m per year.

It seems there is no slowing down of endorsements either, despite the 33-year-old heading into the twilight of his career.