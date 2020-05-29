A few of these players were brothers who played in the Black Stars at the same time and the list is dominated by the five Ayew brothers.

Pulse Ghana’s writer, Thomas Freeman Yeboah, takes you back into times to highlight on brothers that have featured in the same Black Stars team

PSK Paha and Isaac Paha

The Paha brothers played in the same Black Stars team in the early 1980s. PSK, the elder of the two was a right full-back, while Isaac Paha was a centre back and he once captained the Black Stars.

PSK Paha was part of the Black Stars Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winning team of 1978, whereas Isaac Paha won the 1982 AFCON with Ghana.

Ban Kayode and Ben Kayode

The Kayode brothers had a stint with the Black Stars in the 1980s. Both played as strikers. Dan, the elder brother of Ben won the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana and also played in the 1980 AFCON, while Ben Kayode was part of the 1982 AFCON winning team of Ghana and also participated in the 1984 Cup of Nations. The two brothers on several occasions, especially during qualifiers were invited into the same Black Stars team.

Abedi Pele Ayew and Kwame Ayew: The Ayew brothers III

Abedi Pele and Kwame Ayew

The Ayew brothers featured for the Black Stars in the 1990s, playing together in the 1994 and 1996 Africa Cup of Nations. Pele was the skipper and the playmaker of the team, while Kwame Ayew was playing as the arrowhead.

Joe Addo and Simon Addo

The Addo brothers featured for the Black Stars in the 1990s. Joe Addo, the elder of the two, who played his domestic football as a defender for Accra Hearts of Oak was the first to play for the senior national team. Although he was expected to participate in Senegal 1992 AFCON, he was snubbed in the end and again missed the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations. However, Joe was selected for the 1996 continental showpiece, where he had the chance to play in the same tournament with his brother Simon. Simon Addo, the former Goldfields and Ghapoha goalkeeper had the opportunity to play in both the 1994 and 1996 AFCONs.

Richard Kingston and Laryea Kingston

Laryea Kingston and Richard Kingson

Richard, the senior of the two was a goalkeeper and his stints with the Black Stars date back to the late 1990s. In the early 2000s his younger brother Laryea, a winger joined him at the national team. Laryea was very instrumental in Ghana’s qualification for the FIFA World Cup in 2006, but he was not selected for the finals, because he was sent off in the 2006 AFCON, which meant he was going to miss Ghana’s first two games in the World Cup, a risk that the coach didn’t take. His elder brother Richard was selected for the finals.

Laryea Kingston returned into the team alongside, Richard Kingston for the 2008 AFCON, but missed out once again on the 2010 FIFA World Cup, but had an opportunity to appear in a third World Cup.

Baffour Gyan and Asamoah Gyan

Baffour Gyan and Asamoah Gyan

The Gyan brothers earned consist call-ups into the Black Stars in the early 2000s and they were mostly selected to start for the team especially during the 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Baffour Gyan mostly operated as a second striker or attacking midfielder, while Asamoah Gyan is an out and out striker.

Andre Ayew and Rahim Ayew: Ayew brothers II

Andre Ayew and Raheem Ayew

Andre made his Black Stars debut in 2007 as a teenager and was selected for the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations held in Ghana.

He was joined by his elder brother Rahim in 2010 and they both featured for Ghana during the 2010 FIFA World Cup as the Black Stars reached the quarter-finals of the Mundial.

Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew: Ayew brothers III

Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew

As the saying goes, like father like son. Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew took after their father, the Maestro Abedi Pele Ayew. They played together at Olympique Marseille before they parted ways and also had the chance to feature in the Black Stars. They participated in the 2012 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2015 AFCON. Andre Ayew operates as a winger at the Black Stars, whiles Jordan Ayew is mostly deployed as the arrowhead or as a supporting striker.

Mubarak Wakaso and Alhassan Wakaso

Mubarak Wakaso and Alhassan Wakaso (1)

The Wakaso brothers were invited into the Black Stars for the first time- They were in the camp of the Black Stars for Ghana’s FIFA World Cup qualifying game against Egypt on 13 November 2016 in Alexandria.

Alhassan is the younger brother of Black Stars regular midfielder Mubarak Wakaso. Mubarak, who made his Ghana debut in 2012 and has since become a key member of the team.

Alhassan is a midfielder, cast in the mould of Yaya Toure who is defence oriented: he can play as a ‘water carrier’ or as a central defender. Just like his big brother, he is physically robust and has great technique.