The 5 Ayews and other brothers who played in the same Black Stars team

They participated in the 2012 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2015 AFCON for Ghana. Andre operates as a winger in the Black Stars, whiles Jordan is mostly deployed as the arrowhead or as a supporting striker.

Joe Addo and Simon Addo

The Addo brothers featured for the Black Stars in the 1990s. Joe Addo, the elder of the two, who played his domestic football as a defender for Hearts of Oak was the first to play for the senior national team.

Although he was expected to participate in Senegal 1992 AFCON, he was snubbed in the end and again missed the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, Joe was selected for the 1996 continental showpiece, where he had the chance to play in the same tournament with his brother Simon. Simon Addo, the former Goldfields and Ghapoha goalkeeper, had the opportunity to play in both the 1994 and 1996 AFCONs.

Richard Kingston and Laryea Kingston

Richard, the senior of the two, was a goalkeeper and his stints with the Black Stars date back to the late 1990s. In the early 2000s his younger brother Laryea joined him at the national team.

Laryea was very instrumental in Ghana’s qualification for the FIFA World Cup in 2006, but he was not selected for the finals, because he was sent off in the 2006 AFCON, which meant he was going to miss Ghana’s first two games in the World Cup, a risk that the coach didn’t take. His elder brother Richard was selected for the finals.

Laryea Kingston returned to the team alongside, Richard Kingston for the 2008 AFCON, but missed out once again on a place in Ghana’s squad for the 2010 World Cup.

Baffour Gyan and Asamoah Gyan

The Gyan brothers earned consistent call-ups into the Black Stars in the early 2000s and they were mostly selected to start for the team, especially during the 2006 World Cup qualifiers.

Baffour Gyan mostly operated as a second striker or attacking midfielder, while Asamoah Gyan is an out and out striker, who has gone on to become Ghana’s all-time top-scorer with 51 goals.

Mubarak Wakaso and Alhassan Wakaso

The Wakaso brothers were invited into the Black Stars for the first time in 2016. They were in the camp of the Black Stars for Ghana’s FIFA World Cup qualifying game against Egypt on 13 November 2016 in Alexandria.

Alhassan is the younger brother of Mubarak Wakaso. Mubarak made his Ghana debut in 2012 and has since become a key member of the team.