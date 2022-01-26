The best Ghanaian players that play in the EPL

For many, popular sports stars symbolise hope, and the footballers we are going to talk about in this article have more than likely inspired millions of people from all over the world.

In this article, we will be taking a look at some of the top Ghanian players that play in the EPL, as well as giving a brief overview of each and every one of them.

Michael Essien

If you were asked to pick a Ghanian player and are a fan of football, your answer would have more than likely been Micheal Essien.

Micheal isn’t just known for being one of the best Ghanian football players, but one of the best footballers in the world.

Sure, he may not be as well known as some of the fan favourites like Messi or Ronaldo, but who is?

For those who are in the know and have been following football for a while, you may be interested in taking a look at Michael Essien's biography, of which his impressive life and career are noted in-depth.

Micheal played for various teams and was even a front runner on the Ghianain national team from an early age. In this, he competed at several world cups, and despite his several run-ins with injuries, he managed to get a fair bit of game time and contributed as much as possible.

In addition to his time playing for the Ghanian national team, Micheal also had an incredibly fruitful career in the EPL and played for a wide variety of different teams.

There are few football players out there that managed to reach the heights of success that Micheal Essien has, and he will always be remembered as one of the greats by his country.

Tony Yeboah

Tony Yeboah is a fantastic footballer, and no matter what team he plays for, he can always be seen giving it his all.

Tony’s work ethic and discipline are rivalled by none, and this is only further stated to be the case if you ask any of his prior team members.

He may not have gained the same level of notoriety as some of the other legendary players in the EPL, and while this may be a shame, it doesn’t mean Tony isn't a fantastic football player.

Anyone who is a fan of football and calls Ghana their home will more than likely see Tony YeBohah as a national hero, and this sentiment is more than deserved.

Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan may not be the most popular Ghanaian football player in the world, and in fact, even die-hard football fans may not be too familiar with his name.

Moreover, if you take a look at the Asamoah Gyan stats, you may begin to wonder why we included him in this list at all.

Well, apart from the fact that Asamoah was an incredibly talented player that managed to make it into the EPL, he also showed exceptional promise.

However, this promise was not well utilised, and many people state that Asamoah Gyan did not get the chance he deserved.

Whether or not this is true depends on who you ask, but the fact that he only ever played in 13 games may be evidence of the former.

Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew is an incredible player, and most know him as one of the best that Crystal Palace has ever seen.

Jordan has inspired millions of people from Ghana to follow their dreams, and there are only a handful of other Ghanaian players that have managed to reach the same levels of success that he has.

There are so many other amazing Ghanian players out there that could have easily made it onto our list.

Alas, the clasps of time get ever stronger, and it would just be unfeasible to try and list them all.