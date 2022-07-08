The Black Stars will do everything to qualify for the next stage at the World Cup – Inaki Williams

Speaking in his first interview after he announced that he has switched nationality to represent Ghana, Williams said the Black Stars have what it takes to shine at the World Cup.

“It’s very special for Ghana to qualify for Qatar. I think anything can happen. I think it is a difficult group. It is not going to be easy for Ghana but I think the team is going to do everything to qualify for the next round,” he said in an exclusive interview with TV3.

The Spanish born player revealed this long-awaited decision to play for Ghana in a video he shared on social media on July 5th.

He said: “Today a new challenge begins. From now on, I will defend Ghana’s T-Shirt with all my will whilst I give my best. I am one of the Black Stars.”

Inaki and his younger brother Nico Williams visited Ghana last month to reconnect with their roots amidst nationality switch rumors.

The brothers visited their traditional home, where they fraternised with some members of their extended family.