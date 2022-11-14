The current FIFA World Cup trophy is the second creation of the original trophy and it was initially called the Jules Rimet Cup who is believed to be the founding father of the World Cup competition.
'Fake or real gold?'- Components of the FIFA World Cup trophy [Photos]
The FIFA World Cup trophy is the most precious silverware in the world and it is estimated to be worth Sh2.4Billion.
The current trophy is gold plated and it has been stolen twice due to its value both in 1966 and 1983 respectively. Of the two incidences, it was only recovered once in 1966 in England through the help of a dog.
The World Cup trophy weighs 6.175kg despite being hollow at the centre. It looks light when seen on an image.
The trophy measures 36.8cm high by 12.5cm wide. It is also made up of 18-carat gold (750 fineness). For the doubting Thomas, the trophy is made up of pure gold.
The World Cup tournament is held after every four years and irrespective of which country emerges victorious in the finals, no one goes home with the original gold-plated trophy.
A replica of the trophy which is made up of bronze is usually handed to the winning team as the trophy is taken back into the custody of FIFA.
The original FIFA World Cup trophy is normally stored at the World Football Museum in Zurich under high surveillance to avoid a repetition of what happened in 1966 and 1983.
Jules Rimet Trophy winners
- Brazil – 1958, 1962, 1970
- Uruguay – 1930, 1950
- Italy – 1934, 1938
- West Germany – 1954
- England – 1966
FIFA World Cup Trophy
- Germany – 1974, 1990, 2014
- Argentina – 1978, 1986
- Italy – 1982, 2006
- Brazil – 1994, 2002
- France – 1998, 2018
- Spain – 2010
