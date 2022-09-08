‘The name Ayew comes with immense pressure’ – Jordan Ayew

The Crystal Palace striker has, however, come under criticism in recent years due to his struggles in front of goal at both club and international level.

He admitted that his surname brings pressure on him, but was quick to add that he has grown used to that kind of pressure.

“You have a lot of pressure in the country [Ghana] because the name Ayew is a big name and they have always seen very good Ayew players so there is always pressure to be on top,” Ayew told Supersport, as quoted by 3Sports.

“I was born in pressure and I’m still living in pressure so for me, it’s a daily thing. It’s part of life and I’m enjoying it and I’m so proud.”

The Ayew family has produced different generations of footballers who have gone on to play for the Black Stars.

Abedi Ayew ‘Pele’ was a national treasure in the 1980s and 1990s and was part of the team that won the country’s last AFCON trophy.

He was also named African Footballer of the Year three times and won the UEFA Champions League with Olympique Marseille.

Abedi’s brother Kwame Ayew was also a member of the Ghana national team in the 2000s and featured at the AFCON.